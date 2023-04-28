Leon County Schools superintendent Hanna faces possible sanctions from Florida Department of Education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC 27 is learning more about possible sanctions against Leon County Schools superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education.

FDOE commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. sent a letter dated April 4 to the superintendent saying Hanna has a history of defying the law or failing to follow the law with fidelity.

The complaint claims Hanna tried to use his position to politically influence others under his authority.

The issues brought up in the complaint include LCS being investigated for failure to follow the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act in 2020 when there were 37 times that schools did not have public safety officers.

Also, the district's mask mandate back in 2021.

Diaz says emails suggest staff ignored state curriculum standards.

In February, according to the document, the district granted excused absences for students attending a rally at the capitol.

Hanna is accused of violating the "principles of professional conduct for the education profession" statute, and multiple rule violations, including failing to protect students from harmful conditions, and intentionally distorting or misrepresenting facts concerning educational matters.

With these violations Hanna could face penalties ranging from probation to suspension.

Hanna gave ABC 27 this statement in response, "Let's be clear, this investigation has nothing to do with these spurious allegations, but rather everything to do with attempting to silence myself and anyone else who speaks up for teachers and our public schools in a way that does not fit the political narrative of those in power."