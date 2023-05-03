Awesome act of kindness for Superintendent Rocky Hanna

Tuesday morning Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna woke up to an awesome surprise outside of his window.

Big colorful signs across his lawn with the words WE LOVE YOU and YOU ARE AWESOME.

Hanna’s wife Christy posted pictures on her social media account with a message.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to whoever put the positive signs in our yard this morning. To see the tears in my husband’s eyes and the smile on his face means the world to me," Christy Hanna wrote in a Facebook post.

ABC 27 was able to confirm that Awesome app creator and Tallahassee father Bert Pope was behind the sign surprise.

Pope says he’s known Hanna since their high school years and Hanna has always been a leader and positive person to be around.

"We need to show more gratitude to those that step up for leadership," said Pope. "If we don’t, what kind of people are going to want to be leaders in our community."

Acts of kindness like this are part of Pope’s mission to spread joy through his We Love You foundation.

You can learn more about the foundation and the Awesome app here.