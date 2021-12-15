Leon Co. Commissioners vote unanimously to settle with state over vaccine mandate fines

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept a settlement agreement from the State of Florida over the fines levied from the County's vaccine mandate.

Leon County had been facing more than $3.5 million in fines from the Florida Department of Health after allegedly violating statutes and ultimately firing employees for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The terms of the settlement agreement are as follows:



The county would have to validate and confirm in writing that consistent with the new law passed in special session in November that the county has rescinded its vaccine mandate policy.

The 14 employees that were terminated for not complying with the vaccine mandate must be considered as any other candidate if they choose to apply for a job with the County again. Their vaccination status and the fact that they did not comply can not be used against them.

No monetary penalties or fines came with the settlement agreement with the state.