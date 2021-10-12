Leon County fined over $3.5M over vaccine-related terminations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is being fined over $3.5 million for terminating county employees that did not provide proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health announced$3,570,000 in fines for 714 counts of violating section 381.00316, Florida Statutes, and ultimately firing 14 employees.

On September 13, 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis said it is unacceptable that Leon County violated Florida law, infringed on current and former employees’ medical privacy, and fired loyal public servants because of their personal health decisions.

“We are going to protect Florida jobs. We are not going to let people be fired because of a vaccine mandate. …And so you don't just cast aside people who've been serving faithfully over this issue over, what's basically a personal choice on their individual health. We cannot let these folks be cast aside. We cannot allow their jobs to be destroyed and their families and livelihoods, potentially, to be destroyed as well. And we've seen places like city of Gainesville, some other places around the state that have basically said, we are going to fire you unless you take a vaccine. Fortunately the state of Florida passed a law, this most recent legislative session, SB 2006, that did a lot of different things. It prevented private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination to just do normal things like go to a movie or go to a restaurant, but that also applied to government agencies. And so if a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition to employment, that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation. You look at places here in Alachua County, like the city of Gainesville, I mean, that's millions and millions of dollars, and potentially in fines, Orange County, many more than that. … We'd make [vaccines] available for all, but mandatory for none. And that's been the policy that we've had from the beginning.”

Since then, following leadership from Governor DeSantis, both the City of Gainesville and Orange County have walked back their threats to fire workers who do not show their vaccine passports. After the Florida Department of Health alerted the City of Gainesville of their possible violation of the vaccination passport ban in Florida, the City of Gainesville rescinded its employee vaccine mandate.

