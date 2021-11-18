Gov. DeSantis signs newly-passed bills limiting COVID shot mandates in Florida

BRANDON, Fla. (WTXL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed four bills Thursday meant to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates in Florida.

The governor spoke at a car dealership in Brandon, Fla. for the bill-signing event.

The GOP majority was able to pass all four of the bills Wednesday evening during a special session that was called by the governor last month.

Republicans have maintained that the bills will protect workers from recently-announced federal mandates.

Multiple speakers at the event shared their stories about how they lost their jobs due to shot requirements.

President Joe Biden announced the mandate in September when he unveiled his six-pronged plan to combat COVID-19 in the U.S. this fall.

In the meantime, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced over the weekend that they would abide by a court order to not take further steps to implement the new rule, which would require large companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing among their employees.

Attorney General Ashley Moody also announced Thursday the state is suing the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate.