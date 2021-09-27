LCS may end mask mandate by end of October

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Superintendent Rocky Hanna addressed the COVID-19 policy changes inside the classroom on Monday.

“The abuse of executive power threatens our democracy in the state of Florida," said Hanna. "The decisions he’s made have been reckless.”

Superintendent Hanna said he wanted to make sure he was alone when he said that to reiterate those are his feelings alone.

Superintendent Hanna reading from a former executive order from Gov.Ron DeSantis. He says the order's intention and what DeSantis is proposing are contradictory.

Hanna says the parents' bill of rights addressing a lot of things but doesn’t address slowing the spread of COVID. He says a protective order was issued when they tried to depose the surgeon general.

“They replace one puppet surgeon general with another. Recall the order and replace it with another one. We are messing with the judiciary by creating a new emergency rule. This is a blatant abuse of executive power," Hanna said.

CHANGES: Hanna says moving forward that they will bring back kids who are quarantining with some caveats: during quarantine, they will be required to wear a mask with no exceptions. Pre-K through 8th mask requirement is also now through the end of October.