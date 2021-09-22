Florida's new Surgeon General issues new COVID guidelines for schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida's new Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo is making dauntless moves a day after Governor Ron DeSantis announced his appointment.

Ladapo signed Wednesday a rule saying schools must require those who test positive to not stay home from school and not attend on-campus events. Students may come back after they test negative and do not show symptoms, have 10 days from the onset of symptoms and no longer show symptoms, or receive a doctor’s note confirming they can return.

Quarantining students exposed to individuals with COVID-19 will now be at the discretion of parents.

The order states, “Schools shall allow parents or legal guardians the authority to choose how their child receives education after having direct contact with an individual that is positive for COVID-19."

New protocols make clear that when it comes to exposure though, parents will have the choice on how to proceed with quarantines.

They may quarantine students for no more than seven days if the student shows no sign of sickness or they can continue to send their student to school.

“We are done with fear,” Ladapo said Tuesday at his introduction as Florida's Surgeon General. “That is something that, unfortunately, has been a center point of health policy here in the United States since the start of the pandemic. It’s over here.”

The new ruling also says school districts may require masks but must allow parents to opt-out at their own discretion.

"Students may wear masks or facial coverings as a mitigation measure; however. the school must allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face-covering or mask... Students whose parents or legal guardian have opted them out of a mask or face covering requirement shall not be subject to any harassment or discriminatory treatment, including but not limited to: (a) Relegation to certain physical locations; (b) Isolation during school activities; or (c) Exclusion from any school-sponsored events or activities."

The rulings take effect immediately.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo's (new) ruling

Dr. Scott Rivkees (old) ruling

Florida DOH COVID schools-Rule by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd



