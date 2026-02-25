TPD announces road closures for the Savannah Bananas game on Saturday, February 28th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee and Florida State University police departments have outlined a detailed traffic and parking plan for the Savannah Bananas Banana Ball game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 28. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The press release says fans are encouraged to arrive early and follow directions from law enforcement while traveling to and from the game.

Below are all the traffic and parking information attendees need to know, as well as the general public, if they are traveling through the area.

Pre-game traffic:

Traffic signals along Pensacola Street between Duval Street and Chieftain Way will be set to flash before the game to give priority to westbound traffic headed toward Doak Campbell Stadium.

TPD officers will be on post along this route 3 hours before the first pitch.

Motorists not attending the game should expect delays beginning 3 hours before the game. Drivers are advised to use Ocala Road and Monroe Street for north-south travel to avoid the pre-game traffic pattern.

Fans are advised to use the following roadways to access parking on and around FSU's campus:

From the north: Use Stadium Drive for parking on the west side of Doak Campbell Stadium, and Macomb or Bronough streets to Pensacola Street for parking on the east side of the stadium.

Use Stadium Drive for parking on the west side of Doak Campbell Stadium, and Macomb or Bronough streets to Pensacola Street for parking on the east side of the stadium. From the east: Use Pensacola Street for the lot on the east side of the stadium and Gaines Street for lots on the west side of the stadium.

Use Pensacola Street for the lot on the east side of the stadium and Gaines Street for lots on the west side of the stadium. From the west: Use Pensacola Street or Tennessee Street to Stadium Drive for lots on the west side of the stadium, and Tennessee Street to Macomb Street for lots on the east side of the stadium.

Use Pensacola Street or Tennessee Street to Stadium Drive for lots on the west side of the stadium, and Tennessee Street to Macomb Street for lots on the east side of the stadium. From the south: Use Lake Bradford Road.



On-campus parking (sold out)

On-campus parking is sold out. Pre-purchased on-campus parking lots include Champions Way, 1-15, 17, 19, 21, 23, and 25-29.

Parking lots open at 10:00 a.m.

Parking passes must be displayed on a mobile device upon entry. Screenshots will not be accepted. Each pass admits one vehicle, and re-entry is not permitted.

A complimentary shuttle service will be available to pick up and drop off guests before and after the game.

Specific lot directions include:

Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 14 or 23: Approach the stadium from the east via Pensacola Street.

Lots 1, 2, 3 or 4: Approach from the east via Gaines Street or from the west via Pensacola Street.

Lots 25 or 13: Take West Tennessee Street to Woodward Avenue.



Lots 17 and 19 will be available to FSU fans attending any FSU sporting events on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Lot 11 will be held for FSU baseball parking pass holders before becoming available to the general public.

Motorists without pre-purchased parking are encouraged to use Tennessee Street or Lake Bradford Road and look for general parking directions using the free SeminoleSafe app.

Fans can also download the Waze Traffic App via SeminoleSafe for game day traffic routes, including detours, closures, and congestion information.

Accessible parking (sold out)

On-campus accessible parking is sold out. Accessible parking is located on the lower level of parking garage 9. A complimentary shuttle service will be available before, during, and after the game for drop-off and pick-up between Lot 9 and the stadium at Gates D and H.

Park and ride:

Fans who were unable to pre-purchase on-campus parking can use off-site parking at parking garage 1 at Bragg Memorial Stadium on FAMU's campus, located at 1546 Althea Gibson Way.

A shuttle will provide rides to and from the stadium.

The cost is $7.50 per rider if purchased before Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Day-of purchases will be $10 per rider. The drop-off and pick-up site at Doak Campbell Stadium is at the intersection of Hendry Street and Stadium Drive.

Ride share:

2 designated ride share drop-off and pick-up locations are available:

Lot 17: 355 Stadium Drive

Bank of America: 803 Lake Bradford Road



Flex tram:

Seminole Boosters will provide Event Day Courtesy Carts for fans who need assistance getting to the stadium from their assigned lot. Carts will run from 2:00 to 11:00 p.m. and will stop at designated pickup locations periodically.

Post-game traffic:

After the game, Pensacola Street east of the stadium will be modified to flow one-way for eastbound traffic only. Traffic signals along Pensacola Street from Champions Way to Duval Street will flash to give priority to eastbound traffic.

Additional post-game traffic patterns include:

St. Augustine Street between Varsity Drive and South Monroe Street will flow one-way eastbound, continuing out Apalachee Parkway.

A detour will be established to keep fans leaving on Madison Street flowing continuously out to Apalachee Parkway.

Southbound traffic on Monroe Street will be routed east on College Avenue, south on Franklin Blvd./East Lafayette Street and west on Gaines Street back to Monroe Street.

Northbound traffic on Monroe Street will be routed east on Gaines Street, north on East Lafayette Street/Franklin Blvd. and west on College Avenue back to Monroe Street.

Fans heading eastbound on Gaines Street away from the stadium will be directed south onto Monroe Street.

Northbound traffic will not be allowed on Springhill Road/Lake Bradford Road from FAMU Way to Gaines Street, and southbound traffic will not be allowed on Stadium Drive from Tennessee Street. Ride share vehicles picking up patrons from the event are the one exception.



Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays from 9:00 p.m. until approximately one hour after the end of the game, weather delays not included.

Delays are expected, especially along Macomb, Copeland, Duval, Bronough, and Monroe streets. Drivers hoping to avoid post-game traffic are advised to use Ocala Road and Monroe Street.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.