HAPPENING THIS WEEK: 2026 Banana Ball Tour comes to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee will be the place to be this weekend as the 2026 Banana Ball Tour comes to town. The three-day event will take place at Dick Howser Stadium and Doak Campbell Stadium.



On Thursday, February 26th, the Firefighters will take on the Loco Beach Coconuts at Dick Howser Stadium

Coconuts at Dick Howser Stadium On Friday, February 27th, the Party Animals will take on the Indianapolis Clowns at Dick Howser Stadium

On Saturday, February 28th, the Savannah Bananas will take on the Texas Tailgaters at Doak Campbell Stadium

There will be events happening over the three days that anyone can attend. Some include the following:

STADIUM EVENTS:

February 26th (Firefighters vs Coconuts) at Dick Howser Stadium:



Pre-Game Plaza opens at 3:30 p.m.

Fire Drill Live! Show begins at 4:30 p.m.

February 27th (Party Animals vs Clows) at Dick Howser Stadium:



Pre-Game Plaza opens at 3:30 p.m.

Pre-Party Live begins at 4:30 p.m.

February 28th (Bananas vs Tailgaters) at Doak Campbell Stadium:



Pre-Game Plaza opens at 2:00 p.m.

Player Appearances begin at 2:00 p.m.

Before the Peel Show begins at 3:00 p.m.

OFF-SITE EVENTS:

Meet The Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters: February 27th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Academy Sports off Mahan Dr.



For more information on what you need to know before you go, click here.

