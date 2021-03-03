Judge: No bond for brothers accused in murder of Decatur County deputy

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Two brothers accused in an officer-involved shooting in Brinson will stay behind bars without bond as they face charges for the murder of Decatur County Sheriff's Office Captain Justin Bedwell.

Decatur Sheriff Wiley Griffin told ABC 27 the felony murder charges against Troy Phillips and Brad Phillips were transferred to be set by the superior court judges.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Maggie Smith denied their bond due to the danger and risk the brothers pose to the community.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Troy Phillips and Brad Phillips have been charged with the following for the murder of Decatur County Sheriff's Office Captain Justin Bedwell:

1. Felony Murder

2. Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer

3. Party to the crime of murder

4. Attempted home invasion

5. Aggravated Assault (2 counts for 2 occupants inside house they attempted to shoot their way into)

6. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

7. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

[MORE: "This is a tragedy;" People in Decatur County come to grips with death of Deputy Bedwell]

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The incident started when a Seminole County deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on two suspects, later identified as Troy Phillips and Brad Phillips, for reckless driving.

The men refused to stop and a chase ensued.

A second deputy joined the pursuit and the suspects began to fire a weapon from the truck in the direction of Seminole County deputies as the deputies returned fire.

The deputies continued the chase into Decatur County where Decatur County deputies joined the pursuit.

The suspects then drove into the driveway of a Decatur County home and attempted to break in by shooting through the door. The homeowner returned fire and the suspects left the home.

As Decatur County deputy Captin Justin Bedwell was arriving in the area, one of the suspects shot at the deputy’s vehicle, striking Captain Bedwell.

He was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.