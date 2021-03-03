Procession held for Decatur County Deputy Justin Bedwell

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — A town, thankful for Captain Justin Bedwell's service, stood by on the side of US Highway 84 in Bainbridge to welcome him home.

Gator Bryant, a Cairo tow truck driver who knew Captain Bedwell personally, blocked the middle lane coming into town with other drivers, wanting to be some of the first in Bainbridge to honor him.

"We all worked wrecks, we all worked scenes with him, he was just a good man," said Bryant.

With a flag raised above the highway, the procession started with lights and sirens from police motorcycles, followed by hearse carrying Captain Bedwell's casket.

Men and women, hands over their hearts, took time out of their day to thank the captain for everything he did for Decatur County.

"They put their lives in jeopardy every single day, and our little community of Bainbridge Georgia has never had anything like this happen," said Kacee Franklin, who stood in the rain on Tuesday to pay her respects.

A difficult day for all, but a little bit of relief, with Captain Justin Bedwell returning home for the final time.

Captain Bedwell's funeral is set to take place on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Centennial Field. The funeral is open to the public, but the Decatur County Sheriff's office said social distancing and masks will be required.