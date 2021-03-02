"This is a tragedy;" People in Decatur County come to grips with death of Deputy Bedwell

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — People in Brinson say Deputy Justin Bedwell was a familiar face in the community and was known for his caring nature.

The news of his death was a tragedy after Saturday's shooting shocked this quiet community.

Monday, people in the small town of Brinson remembering Lieutenant Bedwell, even those who didn't know him.

The community rallying around the Bedwell family making ribbons, key chains and shirts to honor him and law enforcement.

Members of the Decatur County Commission telling ABC 27, they are creating a fund box for them, already raising $1,500 dollars to help the family with expenses.

Many people in disbelief that someone who kept them safe is now gone.

"My heart goes out to him and I just want to keep them up in prayer because it's just a real loss, it's a tragedy that something like this would happen to him in the line of duty. It's a real tragedy," said, Patricia Buggs who lives in Brinson.

Buggs says she believes this loss will cause people to appreciate their local law enforcement.

People who knew Bedwell say he was a family man and loved his community.

Cassie Long lives in Bainbridge and got to babysit his daughter, she says he was a pillar in this community and they are all hurting.

"Bedwell was kind of like a second Dad to me after babysitting his step-daughter all those years they kind of grew as a second family and they will always have a special place in my heart," said Long.

Long has a father in law enforcement as well, she says families make a sacrifice every day while their loved ones serve.

People in this area say it's a tight-knit community and relatively quiet.

Right now they are hoping to help the family however they can and heal together.

