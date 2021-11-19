Jim and Milt's to close its doors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Tallahassee restaurant that has been open for more than 40 years will be closing its doors Nov. 28.

Jim and Milt's BBQ announced this decision via Facebook Friday afternoon.

The Flury family stated online that this is a "tough and emotional" announcement and that they are grateful to have been a part of the Tallahassee community.

They added that their hours will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18-Nov. 28 and they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

In September, the restaurant posted on Facebook that they were struggling with being understaffed and was facing "unprecedented challenges" due to the pandemic.