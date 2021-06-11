Tallahassee staple Barnaby's Family Inn closes doors after 50+ years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Barnaby's Pizza, a longtime Tallahassee mainstay and pizza-favorite, has closed.
The family-owned business released a statement Friday morning apologizing for not communicating well with the restaurant's staff ahead of time after employees reported the doors were locked suddenly and without explanation on social media.
In the released statement, Barnaby's Pizza said getting through the pandemic was one of the "most difficult hurdles" they had ever encountered and they are working to "come back better than ever."
First, please know that just because our doors are currently closed, does not mean that the Barnaby’s Family Inn business is. Tallahassee has supported us for the past 50+ years, and we have every intention of doing everything that we can to ensure that Barnaby’s will be here for the next 50+ years as well.
Second, we hope that all of our customers, community supporters and staff will accept our apologies for not communicating more quickly and clearly over the last few days. We could have and should have done better. We are a small, locally-owned, family business that has not just survived—but thrived—for more than half a century. In short, the past year+ dealing with COVID, and passionately working to get Barnaby’s back to the level of quality and service that you all deserve on the other side of the pandemic, has been one of the most difficult hurdles that we’ve encountered in that time. But, with this short pause and with your continued support, please know that we are actively planning, working, and doing what we believe is necessary to come back better than ever.
Finally, thank you! You all are the “Family” in Barnaby’s Family Inn, and we look forward to welcoming you again soon!