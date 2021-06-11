Tallahassee staple Barnaby's Family Inn closes doors after 50+ years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Barnaby's Pizza, a longtime Tallahassee mainstay and pizza-favorite, has closed.

The family-owned business released a statement Friday morning apologizing for not communicating well with the restaurant's staff ahead of time after employees reported the doors were locked suddenly and without explanation on social media.

In the released statement, Barnaby's Pizza said getting through the pandemic was one of the "most difficult hurdles" they had ever encountered and they are working to "come back better than ever."