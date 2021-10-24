Cabo's Island Grill and Bar closes doors Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cabos Island Bar & Grill shut their doors today after 34 years of business in Tallahassee.

Mike Ferrara, Co-Owner of Cabos says business was great until the beginning of the pandemic, then restrictions and rising prices made it difficult for the restaurant to bounce back.

He says ultimately, the only option was to close down.

"When COVID hit in March of 2020, the wheels came off," said Ferrara. "We went from having via carryout place to limited seating that you can sell alcohol, you can't sell alcohol. My clientele, they aged up with me, and our business just never came back."

Cabo's is known for the pictures lining just about every inich of the restaurant. Those pictures are available for sale. Reach out on the Cabo's Facebook page to see what's still for sale.