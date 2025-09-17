Jasper boy in the running for Athlete of the Year

JASPER, Fla. — A Jasper boy is in the quarterfinals of an Athlete of the Year contest, but he needs the community's support to win.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Jasper boy is hoping to be named Athlete of the Year.

Michael Edwards is a quarterfinalist in the competition, and the winner could be featured in a Sports Illustrated advertisement.

Edwards is in his sixth straight season with Five Star National Baseball in Tifton, Georgia. He goes out of his way to train with quality coaches, and pitched a no-hitter in one of his recent games.

"For a small town like this, it's an accomplishment to get noticed," Edwards said.

This competition tallies votes from the community to determine a winner. Voting closes this Thursday.

We also told you about Sawyer Crawley in Crawfordville who is another athlete in this competition.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.