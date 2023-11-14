More than 30,000 people face food insecurity in Leon County; see how a new help shelf will support neighbors

A new help shelf opened in Southwest Tallahassee to serve veterans and neighbors.

Junior League of Tallahassee and Family Promise of the Big Bend partnered to construct the help shelf.

Watch the video to find out why Southwest Tallahassee needs the support, and how you can support your neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There's a lot of work being done to make sure neighborhoods across the city have access to food.

A new help shelf is open on Stuckey Avenue. It's going to provide key resources to veterans and neighbors in need.

Junior League of Tallahassee is behind the shelf outside of the Family Promise of the Big Bend Home Front, a veterans community. It will target an increasing problem in Leon County said Carla Juarez Farley, President of the Junior League of Tallahassee.

"Children and families in Leon County are experiencing food insecurity every single day," said Farley.

Cassandra Brown with the Junior League said just how many.

"One in every 10 people you see in our community are experiencing food insecurity," said Brown.

According to Feeding America, just over 30,000 people are food insecure in Leon County. The shelf will help people living at Home Front like James Quillen.

"This makes all the difference in the world between eating and sometimes not," said Quillen.

He said inflation has made it more difficult.

"A lot of gentlemen are on fixed incomes, and it's hard to make that dollar stretch sometimes," said Quillen.

Shamarial Roberson, chair of Family Promise of the Big Bend, said the help shelf is a step in the right direction.

"It's a sustainable way for communities to get involved on a long-term basis," said Roberson..

The Junior League of Tallahassee tells me volunteers will come by regularly to stock the shelf, but they also encourage you to do the same.