Amazon is hiring in Tallahassee; see what's driving the job growth

Amazon is kicking off the holiday season by opening 800 seasonal positions.

The Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to get people interested in the new opportunities.

Watch the video above to see how you could find a job there.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

November marks the beginning of one of the busiest seasons for retailers like Amazon. One group in the Tallahassee community is looking to bring opportunities at facilities like this to everyone in our community.

Amazon is looking to hire about 800 seasonal employees at the new facility in Northeast Tallahassee.

We toured that new facility back in September.

The company is the largest private employer in Leon County.

Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce Director of Development, Laurise Thomas, is helping people get access to those opportunities by hosting a job expo.

The group brought on-site job interviews and information to this building off of South Monroe Street.

Thomas said it is important to bring information and resources on those opportunities to advance them further into their careers.

"We are about economic development and when people in our community are employed, they have money to out to our businesses and therefore we have economic development," Thomas said.

She also said seasonal work can often times lead to permanent positions with many employers.

If you're looking to apply for one of those positions at Amazon, you can go to amazon.jobs.

