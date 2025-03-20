ICYMI: LCSO Deputy fired, TPD and LCSO to train one officer for ICE, and more in your midday update

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Thursday, March 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Leon County Deputy and son facing charges tied to drug trafficking and manufacturing. Bill Culpepper Jr. is charged with 5 felonies including conspiracy to Traffick Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Manufacturing Cannabis. The Leon County Sheriff's Office says Culpepper was terminated Wednesday afternoon.

Leon County Deputy and son facing charges tied to drug trafficking and manufacturing

2) Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff's Office will each train one officer for ICE duties once funding is provided. The memorandum of agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement says all local law enforcement agencies can train officers to carry out ICE duties.

TPD and LCSO to each train one officer for ICE duties once training and funding is provided

3) President Trump to order a plan to shut down the U.S. Education Department.President Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department. Closing the agency requires Congressional approval.

Trump to order a plan to shut down the US Education Department

4) Thursday's Forecast:The First Day of Spring has brought some light showers across our area but come afternoon, the rain will pass bringing in more sunshine. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has those details below.

A few light showers move through Thursday ringing in the Vernal Equinox

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

