First day of Spring brings light showers for future summer flowers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Vernal (Spring) Equinox Day!!

A few showers will move through our neighborhoods early Thursday morning.

Spring showers are said to bring Summer flowers through right?

The rain that moves through will be just that, rain.

No thunderstorm activity is expected.

Severe weather is not a threat to our neighborhoods Thursday.

Drier air moves in during the afternoon bringing more sunshine.

It will be breezy though!

Friday morning we wake up to clear skies but chilly temperatures.

Lows Friday morning drop to the upper 30s and low 40s.

More on the Vernal Equinox:

The Vernal (Spring) Equinox occurs at 5:01 AM Thursday morning, March 20, 2025.

While the axis is tilted at about a 23.5-degree angle, it is neither toward nor away from the sun.

This means we will have an equal amount of daylight and darkness.

7:41 AM is sunrise time in Tallahassee, and 7:49 PM is sunset.

While not exact, it is the closest amount of equal parts day and night we will have until the Autumnal Equinox in September.

The Vernal Equinox marks the first day of Spring astronomically, but as far as meteorologists are concerned, we start our first day of Spring (for data logging and record keeping reasons) on March 1.

