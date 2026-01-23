Human remains found in the Apalachicola National Forest identified

SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WTXL) — Investigators have identified the human remains that were found in the Apalachicola National Forest late last year.

Authorities reported the remains on October 30, 2025, off of Curtis Mill Road in Sopchoppy.

Friday, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said they found Andrew Mason Esquilin's remains, adding he was from Asheville, North Carolina.

WCSO

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is now looking for information from anyone who knew Esquilin or had been in contact with him prior to his death.

If you know anything about him or this case, you're urged to contact the sheriff's office or Detective Tiffany Spears at 850-745-7184.

