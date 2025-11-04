SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WTXL) — In the late morning of October 30th, human remains were found in the forest near Sopchoppy.



The remains were found on Curtis Mill Rd near Sopchoppy.

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says this is an active and ongoing investigation.

There’s an ongoing investigation into human remains found in the Apalachicola National Forest.

According to Captain Brett Surace with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, sometime around 11:40 am on October 30th, an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reported the remains to the sheriff’s office. The remains were found off of Curtis Mill Road in Sopchoppy.

The sheriff’s office has been actively investigating the scene, and the remains were sent to the medical examiner in Tallahassee.

