HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 26th - 28th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — There's a chance for showers this weekend, but it will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and then a mixture of sun and clouds on Sunday. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, September 26th-Sunday, September 28th.

Big Bend:

Oktoberfest at Amicus Brewing Ventures: September 26th-28th. Activities kick off Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. There will be three days of Bavarian fun. There will also be live music and food.

Tallahassee Film Festival 2025: September 26th-28th in Downtown Tallahassee. There will be over 80 films for attendees to see. There will be free entertainment options available, including an outdoor screening in the park at night. All-Access Passes are $55 while VIP Passes are $99. Individual tickets are also available.

FAMU Parents & Family Weekend: September 26th & 27th. Called Rattlers Under the Big Top, family and friends will be able to enjoy several activities, including a Mixer and Movie Night. There will also be a tailgate before the game on Saturday, where the Rattlers take on Alabama State at 3:00 p.m. at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Blue Crab Festival in Panacea: September 26th at 7:00 p.m., there will be a free Gospel Sing at 6:00 p.m. at Woolley Park. Then on Saturday, from 10:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., there will be live music, food, a bounce house, dancing, and so much more. It's $3/person, and kids 12 and under get in free.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: September 27th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

Experience Asia: September 27th from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Tom Brown Park. Come out and celebrate the diversity of Asian and Asian Pacific cultures through performances, demonstrations, cuisine, crafts, and more. There will be over 60 vendors of food, arts, crafts, clothing, jewelry, and much more. Admission is free.



South Georgia:

Oktoberfest in Valdosta: September 26th-28th. Activities already kick off on Thursday at the Georgia Beer Co. There will be music, food, and of course, beer.

VSU Family Weekend: September 26th & 27th. Activities kick off Friday at 5:00 p.m. with food, games, music, and more on the VSU Front Lawn. On Saturday, there will be a 5K race at 8:00 a.m. on campus, followed by breakfast at Big Nick's at 10:00 a.m.

Thomsville Fall Fest: September 27th from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Thomasville Fairgrounds. There will be both indoor and outdoor activities. There will be local vendors, music, food, and more.

