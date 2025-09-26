First To Know Weather - Stormy Wake Up Call (9-26-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Be Prepared for a stormy wake up call. While rain is already starting, thunder could begin as early as 6 a.m. for the western half of our viewing area. Storms and rain likely won’t reach the eastern half until late this morning or early afternoon.

A cold front is the driving force behind this rocky start to our day. Be careful on the roadways, as slippery conditions and low visibility will be major factors during the morning commute. By lunchtime, the stronger storms should subside, leaving us with spotty light showers through the evening. When all is said and done, rainfall totals will range from 0.25" to 0.75" on average—some areas may receive much more, while others get significantly less.

Cloudy skies and rain to start the day should keep temperatures in the low to mid-80s. However, it will still feel very humid and uncomfortable. The front may stall near our area, leaving a small chance for showers through the end of the weekend and into next week.

