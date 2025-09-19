Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 19th-21st

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It will be hot and muggy this weekend as temperatures will be in the low 90s. Showers are possible. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia from Friday, September 19th, to Sunday, September 21st.

Big Bend:

  • Oktoberfest at Lake Tribe Brewing: September 19th from 4:00-10:00 p.m. There will be live music, food, vendors, and more. All are welcome.
  • FSU Family Weekend: September 19th-21st. There are several events on tap throughout the weekend. The first event is on Friday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. on campus. It's a dinner filled with activities. Tickets are required.
  • Downtown GetDown in Tallahassee: September 19th from 6:00-10:00 p.m. on Adams Street Commons at the corner of Adams Street and College Avenue. There will be live music, the Fun 4 Tally Kids Zone, performances by community dance groups, food, and vendors. This is free and open to the public.
  • Downtown Market in Tallahassee: September 20th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
  • FSU vs Kent State: September 20th, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

