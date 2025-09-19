HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, September 19th-21st

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It will be hot and muggy this weekend as temperatures will be in the low 90s. Showers are possible. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia from Friday, September 19th, to Sunday, September 21st.

Big Bend:

Oktoberfest at Lake Tribe Brewing: September 19th from 4:00-10:00 p.m. There will be live music, food, vendors, and more. All are welcome.

FSU Family Weekend: September 19th-21st. There are several events on tap throughout the weekend. The first event is on Friday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. on campus. It's a dinner filled with activities. Tickets are required.

Downtown GetDown in Tallahassee: September 19th from 6:00-10:00 p.m. on Adams Street Commons at the corner of Adams Street and College Avenue. There will be live music, the Fun 4 Tally Kids Zone, performances by community dance groups, food, and vendors. This is free and open to the public.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: September 20th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

FSU vs Kent State: September 20th, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

South Georgia:

Expo Latino 2025 in Valdosta: September 20th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Unity Park. There will be live music, exhibits, and food. All are welcome.

2025 South Georgia Pride Festival in Valdosta: September 20th from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at John Saunders Park. There will be live entertainment, food, vendors, and more.

2025 GMEA District 2 Marching Band Jamboree in Thomasville: September 20th, starting at 4:00 p.m. at Jackets' Nest Stadium. Tickets are $10 at the door. 12 local high school bands will perform, and there will be a special exhibition by the Troy University Sound of the South.

River South Music Festival in Bainbridge: September 20th in Downtown Bainbridge. There are events throughout the day, beginning with a 5k run/walk at 8:00 a.m. off N Broad St. There will also be a sidewalk chalk competition, food, a kids marketplace, live music, and more.

