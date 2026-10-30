HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 30th-November 1st

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds this weekend, with chances of scattered storms in the evening hours. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 30th- Sunday, November 1st.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: October 30th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. S&M Diner Express will be there.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: October 31st from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- Trick or Treat at the Tallahassee Farmers Market: October 31st from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. during the regular market; all are welcome.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: October 31st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- 9th Annual Quilt Sale in Havana: October 31st from 10:00 a.m.-4:0 p.m. at the Havana History and Heritage Museum. This will be the finale of the Havana Main Street Quilt Show.
- Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including Family story time and Lego Club.
South Georgia:
- Boston, Ga Mini-Marathon & Festival: October 31st from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. in downtown. After the race, there will be vendors, a costume contest, live entertainment, and more.
- Hahira Harvest Market Day: October 31st from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Main St. There will be several vendors along with some trunk-or-treating for the kids. All are welcome.
- Tiger Con 2026 in Valdosta: October 31st & November 1st from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Valdosta State University Student Union. Come out and enjoy shopping, games, contests, prizes, music, gaming, cosplay, and more. Tickets are still available.
For Halloween/Fall Festival events, click here.
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