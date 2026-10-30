HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 30th-November 1st

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds this weekend, with chances of scattered storms in the evening hours. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 30th- Sunday, November 1st.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Boston, Ga Mini-Marathon & Festival: October 31st from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. in downtown. After the race, there will be vendors, a costume contest, live entertainment, and more.

Hahira Harvest Market Day: October 31st from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Main St. There will be several vendors along with some trunk-or-treating for the kids. All are welcome.

Tiger Con 2026 in Valdosta: October 31st & November 1st from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Valdosta State University Student Union. Come out and enjoy shopping, games, contests, prizes, music, gaming, cosplay, and more. Tickets are still available.

For Halloween/Fall Festival events, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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