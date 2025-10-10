HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, October 10th-12th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Cooler temperatures are here, and we have a beautiful weekend ahead of us. Mornings will be cool, hanging out in the upper 50s to low 60s, and things will warm up to the 80s by afternoon hours. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, October 10th-Sunday, October 12th.
Big Bend:
- Collegetown Block Party: October 10th, beginning at 6:00-10:00 p.m. at Madison Street. There will be live music, vendors, and more.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: October 11th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- 2025 Fall Farm Tour in Tallahassee: October 11th & 12th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. off Foxcroft Drive. There will be things for home gardeners, beginning homesteaders, and more. There will also be several vendors.
- FSU vs Pittsburgh: October 11th at 12:00 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State (3-2) welcomes the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-2) in a quest for the fourth win. Parking lots open at 7:00 a.m.
- Famu vs North Carolina Central: October 11 at 3:00 p.m. at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Following a tough loss to ASU, the Rattlers (1-3) look to get back on track Saturday in their first game against the Eagles (4-2) since 2019.
- Big Bend Marching Band Festival: October 11th from 4:00-9:00 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium. There will be bands from Gadsden, Leon, Wakulla, Franklin, Liberty, Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor Counties. The event is open to the public, and all are welcome.
- Spooky Halloween Festival in Tallahassee: October 11th & 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. off Apalachee Parkway. This is a family-fun event. There will be haunted houses, a circus show, a foam party, a costume contest, and much more. Admission is $15/person, and Mega Passes are $30/person. The festival will run every weekend in October and on Halloween.
- Terror of Tallahassee: October 10th & 11th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. off Lake Bradford Road. This year's theme is " AI's Attack of the Cadaveroids." Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door.
- Fast & Furriest Car & Truck Show, Texas Roadhouse Edition in Tallahassee: October 12th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse off Capital Circle NE. This is a family, fun event. There will be food, face painting, music, adoptable dogs, and more.
- The Longest Table in Tallahassee: October 12th from 5:30 p.m. to sunset, along Duval Street between St. Augustine and Jefferson streets. They say there will be a variety of dinner options. Residents are encouraged to RSVP. You can do that by clicking here.
South Georgia:
- Second Saturday in Bainbridge: October 11th, all day in Downtown Bainbridge. It's an initiative that encourages visitors to shop local. Businesses will have special offers, discounts, and experiences you won't want to miss this weekend.
- 58th Annual Thomasville Fly-In: October 11th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the airport. Come and enjoy all things aviation. There will be activities for kids as well.
- Pumpkin Patch at Hubbard Christmas Tree Farm in Thomasville: October 11th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. This is for all ages, and there will be pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. There will also be face painting, a bounce house, treats, and more.
- October Makers Market in Valdosta: October 11th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the historic Courthouse Square. There will be farmers, growers, artisans, makers, and more.
- National Faith and Blue in Valdosta: October 11th from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Saunders Park. The Valdosta Police Department will host a cookout to strengthen the connection between law enforcement and the community. This event is free to the public
- Thomasville Book Fest: October 11th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Southern Regional Technical College Building D. Authors, poets, and book lovers can come together for a book festival. Admission is free.
- Fall Festival in Valdosta: October 11th from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Fifth Day Farm. There will be food, a pumpkin patch, face painting, a hay ride, a petting zoo, and more. Admission is $12/person, and kids 2 and under get in free.
- 1st Annual Fall Festival at Dasher Family Fun Center & Market in Valdosta: October 11th &12th from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. off S Patterson St. There will be games, food, crafts, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will run every weekend in October.
- Camp Rock Rodeo in Valdosta: October 11th & 12th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. off Rocky Ford Road. Doors open at 4:00 p.m.. Tickets are $25/person, and kids 4 and under get in free.
