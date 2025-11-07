HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, November 7th-9th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Scattered showers are expected throughout the weekend, not enough to cancel outside plans; however, having a Plan B in place will be wise. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 7th-Sunday, November 9th.
Big Bend:
- 2025 Guitar Festival at FSU: November 7th-9th, with times varying. Come out and observe masterclasses, competitions, lectures, and concerts.
- First Friday at Railroad Square: November 7th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: November 8th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- 1st Annual Arts & Crafts Fair in Wakulla: November 8th from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Wakulla Senior Center. There will be vendors, food, and more.
- TLC Block Party in Tallahassee: November 8th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Tallahassee Lenders' Consortium, Inc. There will be free food.
- Tallahassee Science Festival: November 8th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Kleman Plaza. Come out and meet local scientists, explore interactive exhibits, and learn about the latest advancements in science and technology.
South Georgia:
- First Friday in Thomasville: November 7th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Lloyd Carter Band will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8:00-10:00 pm. Participating shops will have extended hours, with many bars and restaurants open until 10:00 pm. Food Trucks will be at the Ritz Amphitheater.
- First Friday in Valdosta: November 7th from 5:00-11:00 p.m. in Downtown. Come out and enjoy shopping, dining, and live music.
- 2025 Wired Up! Music Festival and TechXpo! in Valdosta: November 8th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Main Campus. Come out and enjoy carnival rides, games, vendors, live music, and more.
- 2025 Wild West Fundfest in Thomasville: November 8th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. off Lower Cairo Road. There will be live music, line dancing, live demos, and more. Tickets are still available.
