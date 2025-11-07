HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, November 7th-9th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Scattered showers are expected throughout the weekend, not enough to cancel outside plans; however, having a Plan B in place will be wise. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 7th-Sunday, November 9th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

First Friday in Thomasville: November 7th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Lloyd Carter Band will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8:00-10:00 pm. Participating shops will have extended hours, with many bars and restaurants open until 10:00 pm. Food Trucks will be at the Ritz Amphitheater.

First Friday in Valdosta: November 7th from 5:00-11:00 p.m. in Downtown. Come out and enjoy shopping, dining, and live music.

2025 Wired Up! Music Festival and TechXpo! in Valdosta: November 8th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Main Campus. Come out and enjoy carnival rides, games, vendors, live music, and more.

Come out and enjoy carnival rides, games, vendors, live music, and more. 2025 Wild West Fundfest in Thomasville: November 8th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. off Lower Cairo Road. There will be live music, line dancing, live demos, and more. Tickets are still available.

