TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have some scattered showers possible Saturday, but things should clear out by the afternoon, with the sun returning Sunday. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 20th through Sunday, November 22nd.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: November 20th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. Stick a Fork In It; All American Roasted Corn & more will be there.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: November 21st from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, and more will be available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: November 21st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including R.E.A.D with Therapy Animals, Lego Club, and Family story time.
South Georgia:
- Pink Friday in Bainbridge: November 20th off E Broughton St, happening throughout the day. Come out and enjoy live music, popcorn in the park, and more.
- Wildlife Arts Festival Fine Art Show and Artisan Market in Thomasville: November 21st & 22nd at Thomasville Center for the Arts. Explore the mastery of sporting and wildlife artists and artisans from across the country while enjoying live music, workshops, family-friendly activities, and more. On Sunday, it will be open from 12:00-4:00 p.m.
- Valdosta Symphony Orchestra: Reminiscence: November 21st at 7:00 p.m. at Whitehead Auditorium. Tickets are still available, prices vary.
- The Prince Experience in Valdosta: November 21st beginning at 7:00 p.m. at The Patterson. Enjoy a night of live music and purple magic. Tickets are still available; prices vary.
***For Holiday events happening this weekend, click here.
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