TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We have some scattered showers possible Saturday, but things should clear out by the afternoon, with the sun returning Sunday. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 20th through Sunday, November 22nd.

Big Bend:

Havana Food Truck Fridays: November 20th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. Stick a Fork In It; All American Roasted Corn & more will be there.

Tallahassee Farmers Market: November 21st from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, and more will be available.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: November 21st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including R.E.A.D with Therapy Animals, Lego Club, and Family story time.

South Georgia:

***For Holiday events happening this weekend, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.