HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, November 14th-16th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful weekend ahead with cool mornings and warm afternoons, with temps creeping back into the 80s. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 14th-Sunday, November 16th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: November 14th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. Naturally Southern will be taking the stage.

Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Concert: November 15th at 7:00 p.m. at the Whitehead Auditorium. Come out and enjoy the performance of Scenes of Life. A pre-concert chat will begin at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Several fall/holiday events are happening in our area as well. For details on those, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.