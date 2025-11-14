HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, November 14th-16th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful weekend ahead with cool mornings and warm afternoons, with temps creeping back into the 80s. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 14th-Sunday, November 16th.
Big Bend:
- Collegetown Block Party: November 14th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Madison Street. Smokey Jones and The 3 Dollar Pistols will be taking the stage. Admission is free.
- Tallahassee Cars and Coffee: November 15th from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Porsche Tallahassee. Car enthusiasts are invited to show off their ride, from exotic to classic, or even their muscle car. All are welcome.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: November 15th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Fine Art in the Park: Azalea Park: November 15th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. The event features original works in painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, printmaking, woodworking, mixed media, and more. Admission is free and all are welcome.
- Lemoyne Arts Artisan Market: November 15th from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. off N. Gadsden Street. There will be several vendors offering jewelry, ceramics, textiles, holiday décor, and more.
- County Line Craft Show in Crawfordville: November 15th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Wakulla County Shrine Club. There will be several vendors and food trucks. Admission is free.
- Florida State hosts Virginia Tech: November 15th at Doak Campbell Stadium with kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on their website.
South Georgia:
- Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: November 14th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. Naturally Southern will be taking the stage.
- Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Concert: November 15th at 7:00 p.m. at the Whitehead Auditorium. Come out and enjoy the performance of Scenes of Life. A pre-concert chat will begin at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are still available.
Several fall/holiday events are happening in our area as well. For details on those, click here.
