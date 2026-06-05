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HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 5th-7th

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TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us with plenty of sunshine. It will be a great time to get outdoors. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 5th, through Sunday, June 7th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

  • First Friday in Valdosta: June 5th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in Downtown. There will be volleyball, cornhole, foam party, food trucks, and more.
  • "Anything Goes" Play at Valdosta State University: June 5th-July 31st, times vary. It's put on by the Peach State Summer Theatre. Prices vary.
  • First Friday in Thomasville: June 5th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown. The Essence Band will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater.
  • Pines Makers Market in Thomasville: June 6th from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off Smith Ave. There will be several vendors offering handmade goods, fresh baked treats, homegrown items, and more. The market will be open until 2:00 p.m., the store will be open until 6:00 p.m.
  • Summer Reading Kickoff Party in Cairo: June 6th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Roddenbery Memorial Library. Come out and have fun at the Grady County Splash Pad for fun morning packed with splash pad fun, surprises, treats, and more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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