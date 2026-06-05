HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 5th-7th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us with plenty of sunshine. It will be a great time to get outdoors. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 5th, through Sunday, June 7th.
Big Bend:
- First Fridays at Railroad Square: June 5th from 6:00-10:00 p.m. There will be food, music, shopping, and more including new exhibitions.
- 32nd Annual Wellborn Blueberry Festival in Suwannee County: June 6th from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. off 8th Avenue. There will be food, live entertainment, children games, a petting zoo, vendors, and more. The cost for breakfast is $6 for adults and $3 for kids. Admission to the festival is free.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: June 6th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. Come out and enjoy dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Panacea Community Garden Farmers Market: June 6th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. There will be several vendors offering fresh home made goods, live music, and more.
- Chattahoochee Thunder Nationals Drag Boat Racing Florida 2026: June 6th-7th at Chattahooche River Landing Park. Racing begins on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Admission is free. There will also be food trucks and vendors.
- 21st Annual Tomato Festival in Tallahassee: June 7th at Goodwood Museum and Gardens beginning at 1:00 p.m. There will be family-friendly activities, a tomato contest, local vendors, a beer garden, and more. Admission is $20 pp or $45 per family.
South Georgia:
- First Friday in Valdosta: June 5th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in Downtown. There will be volleyball, cornhole, foam party, food trucks, and more.
- "Anything Goes" Play at Valdosta State University: June 5th-July 31st, times vary. It's put on by the Peach State Summer Theatre. Prices vary.
- First Friday in Thomasville: June 5th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown. The Essence Band will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater.
- Pines Makers Market in Thomasville: June 6th from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off Smith Ave. There will be several vendors offering handmade goods, fresh baked treats, homegrown items, and more. The market will be open until 2:00 p.m., the store will be open until 6:00 p.m.
- Summer Reading Kickoff Party in Cairo: June 6th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Roddenbery Memorial Library. Come out and have fun at the Grady County Splash Pad for fun morning packed with splash pad fun, surprises, treats, and more.
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