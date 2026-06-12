HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 12-14

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a hot weekend ahead, and we could see some showers and storms. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 12th through Sunday, June 14th.
Big Bend:
- 6th Annual Gage Pitman Memorial Rockin' Reds Fishing Tournament: June 12th-14th at Woolley Park in Panacea. You have until 7:00 p.m. on Friday to register, and fishing begins at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
- FIFA World Cup Watch Party: The Charlie Ward Champions Ranch is hosting the watch party at Amicus Brewing from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Neighbors can see the USMNT take on Paraguay on big screens. There will also be fun games and free gifts.
- Watermelon Festival Hometown BBQ Dinner in Monticello: June 12th at the intersection of Mulberry & Walnut Street from 5:30-8:30 p.m. There will also be a Kids Ride-On Parade, Watermelon Games, and more. Tickets are $15/person.
- Monticello Kiwanis Club Watermelon Run: June 12th at First United Methodist Church beginning at 8:30 a.m.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: June 13th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. Come out and enjoy dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
South Georgia:
- Rally for a Reason Pickleball Tournament 2026 in Valdosta: June 12th at 5:00 p.m. at McKey Park. The money raised will support Sandy’s House—a faith-based recovery home for women in addiction. All ages are welcome.
- Animal Tales - Fossils Alive: Dinosaurs Among Us in Cairo: June 12th at 6:00 p.m. at Roddenbery Memorial Library. Attendees, we will explore the connection between modern animals and their prehistoric relatives. The show combines education, entertainment, and hands-on learning with live animals. All ages are welcome. Registration is required.
- Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: June 12th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. The Blues Factor will be playing. This is a free event, and all are welcome.
- Break Bread Bun Run in Valdosta: June 13th at 7:30 a.m. at the YMCA of Valdosta. The run supports the meal delivery mission of First Presbyterian Church of Valdosta. Same-day registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and is $25/person.
- June 2026 Makers Market in Valdosta: June 13th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the historic Courthouse Square. There will be several vendors offering a variety of goods.
- Kids Marketplace in Bainbridge: June 13th from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at The Hook & Ladder. Come out and support young entrepreneurs as they share homemade products, handmade crafts, artwork, treats, and more.
- 34th Annual Juneteenth Fashion Show in Valdosta: June 13th, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Azalea Women's Center. Come out and enjoy an afternoon of fun, fashion, and fellowship. The event supports the Southside Library Boosters. They're asking for a $5 donation per person.
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