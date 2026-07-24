HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 24th-26th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Rain is expected this weekend, but it won't be a total washout. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, July 24th through Sunday, July 26th.

Big Bend:

Summer Shop, Sip, and Stroll in Quincy: July 24th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in Downtown Quincy. Visitors and locals are invited to come check out downtown storefronts, sip a drink from local merchants, and enjoy the summer evening in the historic district.

Tallahassee Farmers Market: July 25th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: July 25th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

Havana Market: July 25th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. off 2nd St NW. There will be several local vendors offering homemade goods, fresh produce, and more.

South Georgia:

Valdosta Comic Con: July 24-26th at Valdosta State University. Come out and enjoy three days of fun, festivities, comic books, and more. Both daily and weekend passes are available. Children under 8 get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

"Descendants the Musical" in Bainbridge: July 24th-26th at Bainbridge Little Theater. Times vary. Tickets are still ranging from $13-18.

Downtown Thomasville 2nd Annual Christmas in July: July 24th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy some tropical holiday fun with live entertainment, Summertime Santa, shopping, and plenty of island-inspired surprises.

Absolute Queen Tribute Band in Valdosta: July 24th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at The Patterson. Tickets begin at $45.

Cruisin for Cri du Chat in Valdosta: July 25th from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at Freedom Park. In addition to showcasing cars the event hopes to raise awareness for Cri du Chat Syndrome and support families impacted by it. Admission is free, and the whole family is welcome.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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