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HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 17th-19th

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TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — It's going to be a stormy weekend; however, the Saturday storms aren't expected until the afternoon, so any morning plans should be safe. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, July 17th through Sunday, July 19th.

Big Bend:

  • Tallahassee Restaurant Week: July 17th-26th. 20+locally owned restaurants will be showcasing their culinary talents for locals to enjoy.
  • Tallahassee Farmers Market: July 18th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
  • Downtown Market in Tallahassee: July 18th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
  • Together Festival in Tallahassee: July 18th from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at Tom Brown Park. There will be music, vendors, giveaways, food trucks, and more. There will also be a kid zone that will have bounce houses, games, face painting, ballon art, and special activities for kids. That will cost $10/kid. General Admission is free.
  • Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange: July 19th from 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. off North Monroe St. There will be several vendors there offering a variety of goods.
  • Leon County Public Library has several events over this weekend, from Story Time to Dinosaur Exploration: Prehistoric Journey to Story Builders Improv Club. They have activities for babies, all the way up to adults.

South Georgia:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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