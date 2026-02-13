HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, February 13th-15th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Valentine’s weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one. Mild afternoons will climb into the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds, creating great conditions for outdoor plans. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, February 13th, through Sunday, February 15th.

Big Bend:

18th Annual Steinhatchee Fiddler Crab Festival: February 13th-15th off Riverside Drive. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. There will be entertainment, shopping, food, drinks, and more. Admission is $10/person, and it covers all three days. Saturday's events will include kicking off the festival with a parade, the SwampWater Cookoff, and much more.

Tallahassee Ballet INTIMATE: An Immersive Arts Experience: February 13th–15th at The Tallahassee Ballet studios. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. This rotating studio performance blends powerful choreography, live music, visual art, and stunning costumes in an up-close setting. Guests can enjoy fine food and drinks in a semi-formal atmosphere, making it a unique Valentine’s weekend date night or special evening out. Tickets are still available.

Valentine’s Day Skate with Your Favorite Mouse Couple: February 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Skate World Center in Tallahassee. This themed skating event includes admission, skate rental, playground access for kids 10 and under, crafts, and fun photo opportunities. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and long socks are required for skaters.

Freedom Jam 2026 Sopchoppy: February 14th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Sopchoppy Opry House off Yellow Jacket Ave. This is a family-friendly event, with general admission at $30/person.

South Georgia:

Galentine’s Day at The Bookshelf in Thomasville: February 13th, 5:00–7:00 p.m. Celebrate the ladies in your life with a charming bookstore evening featuring a live art demo and author signing with Cece Bailey Page, festive mocktails, cookie and Valentine decorating stations, Blind Dates with a Book, and more. Tickets are $15, with $5 applied to purchases that evening.

Mardi Gras Festival in Valdosta: February 14th from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. in downtown. There will be food, games, live music, a kid zone, a parade, and much more.

Valentine's Day Photo Booth in Bainbridge: February 14th from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Willis Park. This is a free event. All are welcome.

