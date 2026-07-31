Gretna names Freeman Bishop III as police chief after 26 years with the department

GRENTA, FL (WTXL) — Freeman Bishop III has been appointed chief of police for the City of Gretna Police Department, City Manager Antonio Jefferson announced Friday.

In a press release, it states that Bishop, a 26-year veteran of the Gretna Police Department, has served the agency continuously since April 2000. His appointment is effective immediately. He succeeds former Chief Brian Alexander and will oversee day-to-day operations of the department, including patrol, investigations, training, community engagement and departmental policy compliance.

Bishop says,

"I have worn this patch for 26 years, and Gretna is home. I want our residents to know that this department will be fair, professional, and accountable, and that our officers will have the training and the support they need to do the job right. I am grateful to City Manager Jefferson for his confidence, and I am ready to get to work."

Since joining the department, Bishop has advanced through the ranks to the command staff, taking on personnel supervision, field operations and case oversight. He directed auxiliary and part-time officers, set shift assignments and areas of emphasis, and led preliminary and follow-up investigations spanning traffic crashes, thefts, narcotics offenses and fraud — authoring affidavits and arrest warrants and testifying as the state's witness in criminal proceedings.

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