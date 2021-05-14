Gov. Kemp extends pipeline-initiated State of Emergency

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Governor Brian P. Kemp extended the Executive Order declaring the State of Emergency for Petroleum Shortage.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, Gov. Kemp temporarily suspended the gas tax in Georgia in light of the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack.

The Governor also said Georgia would increase the weight limits for trucks transporting fuel, providing more supply for stations as they received deliveries. The executive order also prohibited price gouging by bad actors looking to exploit the fuel shortage.

"While Colonial Pipeline is now operational, the company has informed the public that it will be a few days until full service is available statewide," said Governor Kemp. "This executive order will ensure fuel supply chains have every resource needed to deliver gas quickly and safely, and that Georgians aren't hit with state gas taxes at the pump during this shortage. I continue to ask Georgians to only purchase the fuel they need for essential travel through the upcoming weekend."

The extended order goes through Saturday, May 22, 2021.