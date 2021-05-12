Georgia price gouging hotline activated amid pipeline issues

GEORGIA (WTXL) — After the Colonial Pipeline shutdown prompted Governor Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency in Georgia, he suspended the tax on gas and invoked the price gouging statute.

This means that while the State of Emergency remains in effect, businesses may not charge more for products and services identified by the Governor, including motor fuel and diesel fuel, than they charged before the declaration of the state of emergency unless the increased prices accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it, plus the retailer's average markup percentage applied during the ten days immediately prior to the declaration of the state of emergency.

Under the Price Gouging Statutes, the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) receives and evaluates reports related to a rise in the costs of goods and services after the declaration is made.

w is the Fair Business Practices Act. This law prohibits unfair and deceptive practices in the sale, lease, or rental of goods, property, and services.

The Georgia Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Division addresses complaints involving consumer transactions in which a business has acted in an unfair, deceptive or unlawful way.

Violators of Georgia’s price gouging statutes may be fined up to $5,000 per violation. Consumers can report suspected price gouging by calling 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123 or click here.

Consumer Protection Division only reviews matters involving goods or services that you pay to use yourself, or for your family or household; they cannot consider transactions for investment or profit, or most transactions that are between businesses.