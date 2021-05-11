Watch
Kemp suspends Georgia tax on gas through Saturday

Posted at 10:50 AM, May 11, 2021
GEORGIA (WTXL) — Governor Brian Kemp said he’s suspending state taxes on diesel and car fuel for Georgians after a cyberattack crippled one of the biggest gas pipelines in the country.

Kemp signed an executive order suspending the collection of state taxes on diesel and car fuel through Saturday night.

The executive order also impacts trucks that transport fuel for gas stations. The order also prohibits price gouging.

“Today, I have issued an executive order that increases the weight limit for trucks transporting fuel, providing more supply for stations as they receive deliveries,” Kemp said.

Colonial Pipeline, which is based in Alpharetta, had to shut down many of its operations due to the attack.

