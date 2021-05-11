Kemp suspends Georgia tax on gas through Saturday

GEORGIA (WTXL) — Governor Brian Kemp said he’s suspending state taxes on diesel and car fuel for Georgians after a cyberattack crippled one of the biggest gas pipelines in the country.

Kemp signed an executive order suspending the collection of state taxes on diesel and car fuel through Saturday night.

The executive order also impacts trucks that transport fuel for gas stations. The order also prohibits price gouging.

“Today, I have issued an executive order that increases the weight limit for trucks transporting fuel, providing more supply for stations as they receive deliveries,” Kemp said.

Today I signed an executive order suspending the gas tax in Georgia to help with higher prices as a result of the Colonial cyber attack. We are working closely with Colonial and expect for them to recover by the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/evGLqwHs2X — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 11, 2021

Colonial Pipeline, which is based in Alpharetta, had to shut down many of its operations due to the attack.