Funeral for fallen Cairo Police officer Clarence "CJ" Williams held Saturday

Officer died during on-duty incident Jan. 28
The city of Cairo community honored the life of Cairo Police Department officer Clarence "CJ" Williams Saturday, Feb. 4 who died suddenly while on duty on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Posted at 11:18 PM, Feb 04, 2023
Cairo Master Patrol Officer Clarence "CJ" Williams was laid to rest during an emotional ceremony at the Family Worship Center in Cairo Saturday.

Williams died Saturday, Jan. 28 after suffering a medical emergency during a foot chase.

He joined the department in 2020.

Before that, he graduated from Cairo High School in 2017 and played football for the Cairo Syrupmakers before joining the Cairo Police Department in 2020.

Many people attended the funeral to pay their respects to officer Williams and remember the impact he had on the community. His family and friends say the loss is heartbreaking.

ABC 27 spoke with Williams' uncle who reflected on how his nephew will be remembered.

"His legacy will be for more men to step up in the community and do more in the community and just be in the community," said Johnny Williams.

