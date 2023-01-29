CPD identifies Cairo officer who died while on-duty

CAIRO, Ga. — The Cairo Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) are investigating after a Cairo police officer died Saturday afternoon while on duty.

According to the police department, the officer that died was identified as Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams.

Williams joined the police department back in 2020, according to CPD.

Several local officials shared their thoughts, addressing Williams' passing.

Thomasville Police Department made a post on Sunday, stating:

Our thoughts are with City of Cairo Police Department, Georgia , on the on-duty passing of a Cairo officer this weekend. We have the watch from here, brother. Please keep their department and the officer's family in your thoughts and prayers.

The City of Whigham posted a statement Sunday on Facebook, also:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cairo Police Department, Grady County, and the Officer's family and colleagues during this difficult time. We appreciate all Law Enforcement Officers who serve and protect.





This story will be updated.

