Community remembers Cairo Police Department Officer Clarence "CJ" Williams

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The community is honoring Cairo Police Officer Clarence "CJ" Williams who died while on duty after suffering a medical emergency during a foot pursuit on Saturday.

His family and friends said he died doing what he loved. They say it's a heartbreaking loss to everyone in the community since he made such an impact on so many lives.

"He loved me just the way I was, he loved my daughter, and he's definitely going to be missed," said Bryna Crisco, the fiancé of Master Patrol Officer Clarence "CJ" Williams with the Cairo Police Department.

On Saturday, Officer Williams died in a foot pursuit during a traffic stop in Cairo near 10th Street and Robinson Avenue.

His family, friends, and community are all mourning this sudden loss.

"I feel lost without him he was a brother to me," said his best friend, Ronnie Allen, who said he made a major impact on him and the entire community. Officer Williams' aunts, Ginger Council and Deborah Green, and first cousin, Sharkara Council Frazer, remember what a respectful young man he always was.

"Every time I see him, he would tell me Auntie I love you he was just so respectful," said Council.

"He loved his community he loved the people in his community he showed respect for all of the people in the community and we're going to miss him, but CJ died doing what he loved to do," said Green.

"He impacted a lot of lives he was a very sweet person, his smile would brighten up the whole room I'm really going to miss him," said Council Frazer.

Officer Williams graduated from Cairo High School in 2017. He played football for the Cairo Syrup Makers before joining the Cairo Police Department in 2020.

Michael Best is the Grady County Schools Director of Student Services. Best said this is a tight knit community and everyone is feeling this loss, "just always a bright smile, a good kid, very positive in fact he took the job because he told many people to make a difference in his community."

Officer Williams' brother, Senke Chandler, reflected on what a major role he had in his life. Something he'll hold onto forever, "countless moments, we grew up together we did everything, childhood, as we grew our relationship grew stronger, we could talk about anything, and we just miss him," said Chandler.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate what happened to Officer Williams.