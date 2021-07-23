FSU President: 'Get your COVID-19 vaccine'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a message to Florida State University students, faculty and staff, President John Thrasher encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to go get their vaccine in order to protect one another.

The message from President Thrasher comes the same day as Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reopening their COVID-19 unit due to a rise in Delta variant cases in the area.

"I feel compelled to share with you the following advice from our local hospitals urging all eligible individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine now," wrote President Thrasher. "It’s the best, most effective way to protect yourselves and others from getting COVID-19 and preventing hospitalization or death due to the virus."

President Thrasher went on to ask the FSU community to get the vaccine so that the spread of the virus can be slowed and everyone can "enjoy a fulfilling, successful campus experience."

"As we repopulate campus in advance of the fall semester, let’s continue to protect one another and do all we can to keep our campus fully operational," wrote President Thrasher.

FSU continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

No appointments are necessary for vaccination. Walk-ins are accepted and encouraged at all clinics. Please visit vaccine.fsu.edu for walk-in clinic dates and hours or vaccines.gov to locate a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

