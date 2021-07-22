TMH reopens COVID Unit, suspends elective surgeries as Delta surges in FL

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare announced the reopening of its COVID Unit Thursday afternoon.

According to TMH, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased dramatically.

The TMH dashboard shows 26 current positive hospitalization cases, up from 20 Wednesday. There are 25 COVID patients at CRMC as of Thursday, July 22, 2021.

The hospital is also no longer accepting new inpatient elective surgery cases. All surgeries scheduled through July 30, 2021 will be honored.

TMH released the following statement:

"Over the past week, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) have dramatically increased. Unfortunately, due to this surge, TMH’s COVID Unit re-opened today, July 22. Re-opening this unit allows us to provide the best care for more COVID-positive patients in a centralized, negative-pressure unit versus individual negative-pressure rooms.

Additionally, TMH is not accepting new elective surgery cases that require an inpatient bed stay, effective today, July 22 through Friday, July 30. All pre-scheduled and outpatient procedures will continue as normal.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the best tool to protect people from getting COVID-19 or becoming severely ill from the virus, including reducing the risk of hospitalization and death."

