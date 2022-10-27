Former Tallahassee teacher sentenced to five years for child pornography

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mark Robert Clow of Tallahassee has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for receiving material constituting child pornography, according to the North District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office.

"The safety and well-being of our children is paramount," U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody said. "Those who seek to view and maintain child pornography facilitate the abuse of children by those who produce and profit from this illegal content, robbing our children of their innocence and their very childhood. With our law enforcement partners, we will hold such offenders accountable."

According to the reports, Clow distributed, received and possessed material containing child pornography between June 2017 and September 2021. The material found involved a minor under the age of 12.

Clow, a former teacher at Trinity Catholic School, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February and pled guilty in April.

The Northern District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office stated in April that Clow would face 20 years in prison, with a minimum mandatory sentence of five years in prison.

His prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release and he will be required to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"This sentencing reflect the dedication of prosecutors and our law enforcement agencies to vigorously pursue justice in these cases," said Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil. "The Leon County Sheriff's Office is committed to working with our partners to ensure anyone who sexually abuses children and/or produces, obtains or shares images of such abuse faces justice."

This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Leon County Sheriff's Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Meredith L. Steer.