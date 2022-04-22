Former teacher in Tallahassee pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A former teacher in Tallahassee pleaded guilty to charges related to crimes against minors in federal court.

The United States Department of Justice’s Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida announced Friday that Mark Robert Clow, age 54 of Tallahassee, pled guilty to receiving material constituting child pornography.

The plea was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, from June 2017 to September 2021, Clow distributed, received and possessed material containing child pornography involving a minor under the age of 12 years old.

Clow was a teacher at Trinity Catholic School in Tallahassee.

Clow faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison with a minimum of five years in prison. After time in prison, Clow will be subjected to between five years to lifetime of supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 8 at 1:30 p.m., at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before the Honorable United States Chief District Judge Mark E. Walker.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Meredith L. Steer.