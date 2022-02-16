Former Tallahassee teacher indicted on child pornography charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mark Robert Clow of Tallahassee has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges.

Clow made his appearance in federal court to face charges of distributing, receiving, and possessing material constituting child pornography Wednesday afternoon.

As explained in a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida, "An indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial."

In a Leon County Sheriff's Office release from Sept. 29, 2021, it's stated that LCSO received a tip that an online user had uploaded three files containing child sexual abuse material and linked those files and several additional files to Clow.

A search warrant was obtained by LCSO and, during an interview, Clow admitting to both possessing and transmitting child pornography through an online chat application. LCSO stated that Clow's laptop corroborated his confession.

Clow was a teacher at Trinity Catholic School in Tallahassee and, upon learning of the allegations against him, the Catholic Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee released the following statement:

Today the diocese learned about the arrest of Mark Clow, a teacher at Trinity Catholic School in Tallahassee. He was arrested on charges of child pornography. Mark has been placed on administrative leave and is not permitted to be on campus until the investigation is complete.



“We are deeply saddened to learn of the allegation. Our prayers go out to Mr. Clow’s family, the Trinity School community and all involved in this disheartening situation. The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to all of us at Trinity Catholic School,” Tommy Bridges, school principal said.



The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee strives to protect our young people and those entrusted to our care. It is a priority in all our parishes and schools to uphold the dignity of every person. The diocese continues to encourage anyone who may have been abused or aware of abuse to report it so that we may help individuals in the healing process and better ensure safety to all. Report any concerns or allegations to the authorities by calling local law enforcement or the Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse hotline at 800-962-2873 (800-96ABUSE).



If you have any information related to Mark Clow, contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Department at 850-606-3300.

Clow's trial is set for April 25, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee.