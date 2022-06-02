Former Tallahassee Police Department officer accepts deal in alleged battery case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A former Tallahassee Police Department officer accepted a diversion program to avoid prosecution of a battery offense against an arrestee.

According to Leon County Clerk of Court and Comptroller records, Charles Hansford agreed to a diversion program deferred prosecution agreement with the state attorney’s office.

Among multiple items in the document, Hansford agreed to sign a voluntary and permanent revocation of law enforcement standards nationwide within 60 days of signing the agreement.

Once the revocation document is signed, Hansford will be prohibited from being a law enforcement officer.

Hansford also agreed to submit to an evaluation through Veteran’s Administration to diagnose and treat any anger management issues or other military related trauma he received as a result of his service in the United States Military.

Part of the agreement is Hansford’s admission of guilt of the offense.

The state will dismiss the battery offense against Hansford if he does not violate the terms of the program during the duration of the agreement.

Hansford signed the diversion program document on April 11. State attorney Jack Campbell signed the document on April 22.

The same day Campbell signed the document, the document was filed with the clerk of court in Leon County.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 17, Hansford, who at the time was a Tallahassee Police Department officer, was assisting another officer in transporting an individual who was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

While at the Leon County Detention Facility for booking, Hansford, who was age 28 at the time of the altercation, allegedly was involved in a heated exchange with the arrestee Justin Graham.

According to an initial report by TPD, the exchange became physical with Hansford engaging Graham, who was handcuffed.

Another law enforcement officer intervened between Graham and Hansford. The altercation was captured on surveillance video at the facility along with body camera footage.

Days later, Hansford’s employment with the Tallahassee Police Department was terminated.

Hansford was arrested and charged with battery on Jan. 28.

He had been an employee of the Tallahassee Police Department since 2020.