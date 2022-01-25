TPD officer relieved of duties following physical altercation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Jan. 18, just after 3 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Blair Stone and Centerville roads.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver of the vehicle appeared to be under the influence. The individual consented to a field sobriety exercise and performed poorly. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Officers transported the individual to the Leon County Detention Facility to be processed for booking. While at the facility, there was a heated verbal exchange between one of the officers, Charles Hansford, and the arrestee. While preparing to take the arrestee inside for intake, Hansford physically engaged with the arrestee, despite the arrestee being handcuffed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The fellow officer on scene, Edward Campbell, immediately intervened, placing himself between the two individuals and separating them.

His quick action helped de-escalate the situation and is reflective of the tactics taught in TPD's extensive training.

Both Hansford and Campbell have been with the department since 2020.

Hansford was immediately placed on administrative leave following the incident. Due to the nature of his actions and failure to follow TPD's policies and procedures, he was subsequently terminated.

"We hold the men and women who wear this uniform to the highest standards," Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. "We take incidents like this very seriously and will hold those who violate the department's policies responsible. I also want to commend Officer Campbell for his quick actions during the incident. His response reflects TPD's commitment to protect our citizens and the humanity needed in policing."

This remains an open and active criminal investigation, and TPD is working in conjunction with State Attorney Jack Campbell.

A video of the incident can be viewed on TPD's YouTube channel [youtu.be]. Additional footage of the incident from the officers' body cameras will be available tomorrow.

