Former Tallahassee Police Department officer charged in incident with arrestee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A former Tallahassee Police Department officer was formally charged last month stemming from an incident with an arrestee.

According to documents filed with the Leon County Clerk of Courts Office, Charles Blaine Hansford is facing a misdemeanor battery offense.

On Jan. 17, Hansford assisted another officer in obtaining a sample of Justin Graham’s breath.

Graham had been arrested during the early morning hours on Jan. 17 on suspicion of driving under the influence.

During the process of reading an implied consent form to Graham, the two individuals became frustrated at each other.

Graham was accused of talking over Hansford during the reading of the implied consent form.

Graham eventually agreed to provide a breath sample.

During Graham’s transfer from the back of another officer’s patrol vehicle to the entry of the jail, Graham was in handcuffs and berated Hansford for allegedly closing a door in his face.

The report notes Hansford and Graham continued to exchange words.

Hansford is accused of lunging at Graham and forcing Graham against a wall next to the jail's entry door.

During the encounter, Hansford accused Graham of spitting at him.

The report notes body camera footage nor footage in the jail's booking area did not capture Graham spitting at Hansford, but did not rule out the possibility of it happening.

The report acknowledged Graham denied spitting at Hansford.

The other officer was able to place his body between Hansford and Graham to separate the two.

The officer that intervened provided a statement after the incident and noted Hansford placed his hands at Graham’s throat.

Days after the incident, the Tallahassee Police Department said it had relieved Hansford of his duties.

Court documents indicate the next court date for the case is scheduled for April 13.